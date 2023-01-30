Two aides of Lawrence Bishnoi held with arms in Mohali

The anti-narcotics-cum-special operation cell, Phase 7, arrested two aides of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi with illegal arms and ammunition from Kharar.

The duo was identified as Harish, alias Kaka Nepali, 32, of Harindra Nagar, Faridkot, and Jagdip Singh, alias Jagar, 27, of Saini Majra, Premgarh, Mohali.

Two .32-bore pistols and six live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

According to police, the accused were nabbed on Saturday following a tip-off that they were present near Shivalik City, Kharar, in a white Kia car and were headed to eliminate a target.

Investigators said Kaka Nepali was facing as many as 17 cases, including those of murder, extortion, dacoity and assault.

“He is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. A Class-10 passout, he turned to crime in 2009. He is named in multiple cases in Faridkot, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Nawanshahr and Kapurthala,” said a police official.

After serving jail terms in two jails in Punjab, he was currently residing in a rented accommodation in Kharar.

Jagdip, who dropped out of school after Class 5, has no criminal background. “We have got the police remand of the accused and are interrogating them to ascertain their plans,” added a cop.

Both accused were booked under the Arms Act at the City Kharar police station.

College student arrested with 120 gm charas

Chandigarh A 21-year-old student of DAV College, Sector 10, was caught with 120 gm charas on Saturday.

Police said Akshit Kashyap, a native of Tiangri village, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, was found carrying the contraband near the public toilets in Sector 22-A on Saturday.

He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sector-17 police station. Police are investigating the source of the drugs and whether he was selling them further.