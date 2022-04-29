Two Al-Badr terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter
J&K Police on Thursday said two militants responsible for the recent attacks on non-local labourers in Pulwama were eliminated in an overnight encounter.
The police and army had on Wednesday night launched a joint operation in Pulwama, which ended with the killing of two militants.
“On a specific input generated by Pulwama police regarding presence of terrorists in Mitrigam area, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, army (44RR) and CRPF. During the search operation, as the joint search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the security personnel, which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the initial exchange of fire, one soldier had received gunshot injuries. He was immediately rushed to a hospital. However, the operation was halted to ensure safe evacuation of all civilians trapped around the encounter site. All due precautions were taken to avoid any collateral damage,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.
“In the ensuing operation, two local terrorists identified as Aijaz Hafiz of Dalipora and Shahid Ayub of Dheeri Murran linked with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter,” he added.
The spokesperson said as per police records, both of them were categorised terrorists and part of groups involved in a series of terror crimes, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.
“They were involved in series of recent terror attacks on labourers in Pulwama. Hafiz was involved in gunning down Sonu Sharma of Pathankot at Yadder, Mohammad Akram of UP’s Bijnor at Arihal and Wishwajeet Kumar of Bihar’s Banka at Circular Road Gangoo. He was also accused of firing on a bank guard, Abdul Hamid Wani, of Tahab and sarpanch Gh Nabi Kumar of Arihal. Besides these terror crimes, he was instrumental in recruiting Shahid Ayub, who too was neutralised in the said encounter,” he added.
The spokesperson said that Ayub was involved in killing outside labourers Patlashwar Kumar and Joko Choudary of Bihar at Lajoora in Pulwama.
Three militant associates arrested in Kupwara
Three militant associates, involved in cross LoC smuggling and transportation of arms and ammunition, have been arrested in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday. Based on specific information about a terrorist associate module working for terrorist organisations operating in the Valley and involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition from across the Line of Control (LoC), police arrested three persons from different locations, a police spokesman said.
He identified them as Mohammad Amir, Nisar Ahmad -- both residents of Hajitra Karnah, and Kafeel Ahmad, a resident of Sudhpora Karnah.
During questioning, the trio revealed that they were involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition from across the LoC to further make it available to the active terrorists operating in the Valley, the spokesman said. A Chinese pistol, along with a magazine and 14 live cartridges, have been recovered from them, he said, adding that a case has been registered against the trio.
-
Himachal Congress workers give rousing welcome to Sukhu, Agnihotri
The organisational rejig in the state's Congress unit seems to have revived the party cadres as elated workers gave a rousing welcome to senior leaders Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday. Agnihotri has been retained as the Congress Legislative Party leader. Speaking to the media, Sukhu said the Congress has come up with a new organisational setup.
-
Himachal: Saach Pass opens for light motor vehicles after six months
Located at a height of 14,500ft (4,414 metres) in the Pir-Panjal range of Himalayas, mighty Saach Pass in Chamba district has been reopened for light motor vehicles after a gap of over six months. Saach Pass' road is the shortest route linking district headquarters of Chamba with remote Pangi valley. “The route has been reopened for light motor vehicles after the PWD partially completed the snow clearance operation,” said Chamba deputy commissioner DC Rana.
-
Himachal: Double murder shocks Kangra’s Indora
Panic gripped the Dah Kulara area of Indora subdivision on Thursday morning after two brothers were found murdered in their shanty with their throats slit with a sharp-edged weapon. The deceased have been identified as Anil Kumar, 18, and Vinod Kumar, 21. The victims were migrant labourers belonging to Sangra village of Panna district in Madhya Pradesh and lived in a rented accommodation.
-
Himachal: 3-year-old boy killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Chamba
A three-year-old boy was killed and 10 others injured when the Bolero vehicle ferrying them rolled down a gorge at Sangera in Saho area near Chamba on Thursday. Among the injured, nine are schoolchildren and one is the driver of the vehicle. Three students and the driver, who were seriously injured, have been referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda. Others have been admitted to Chamba Medical College and Hospital.
-
Ludhiana | 8 days after leaving for Canada, 19-yr-old booked for ‘assault’
A 19-year-old student has been booked for assault and snatching, despite the accused being in Canada at the time of the incident. The teenager's family has raised the issue with senior police officers. The complainant, Baljinder Singh of Jattpura village, is already facing trial for hurting religious sentiments and assault on the complaint of Daljit Singh of Mandi Ahmedgarh, the father of the accused, a co-accused in the case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics