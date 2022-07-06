Two Ambala Central Jail inmates held with 15.78 gm heroin

Two inmates of Ambala Central Jail were held for allegedly possessing 15.78 gm of heroin, after they returned from an ongoing trial in Chandigarh and Panchkula courts.

The drug was found during checking of the accused, Channpreet Singh of New Delhi’s Nangloi and Shibu from Nepal’s Birat Nagar district, Ambala Police said on Tuesday.

Police added that they were brought on production remand from the jail and presented before a court that granted a three-day remand for both.

Police said Channi was checked by the jail staff, who recovered 8.96 gm of heroin in his turban. During a similar frisking, 6.82 gm of the contraband was found in Shibu’s undergarments.

Deputy jail superintendent Rajiv Kumar said the heroin was found packed in a polythene wrap. A case was registered against both accused under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances and Prisoner Acts at Baldev Nagar police station on Saturday.

Investigating Officer, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baryam Singh said, “Channi appeared before Chandigarh and Panchkula courts in connection with theft cases registered against him and Shibu in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences case. Both are in police remand and the matter is under investigation.”

Man held for supplying heroin

In another case, police arrested a Patiala-based man, Karanveer, for supplying heroin to Amarjeet of Deha Colony, who was arrested with 18 gm heroin during a check near Jogiwara.

“It was found that the accused used to sell drugs through his clothing vend in various areas of the city. During his remand, he disclosed that he buys drugs from Karanveer. Both the accused are in jail now,” a police statement read.