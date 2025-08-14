Two arrested for assaulting Zimbabwean student in Punjab

Punjab Police arrested two persons for the brutal attack on a Zimbabwean student, Ziweya Leeroy, at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district on Wednesday evening. Punjab Police arrested two persons for the brutal attack on a Zimbabwean student, Ziweya Leeroy, at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district on Wednesday evening. (Representational photo)

The 22-year-old BSc student of Guru Kashi University, a private institute, in Talwandi Sabo, is battling for life at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said on Thursday that Manpreet Singh and Mangu Singh have been arrested, while teams have been constituted to arrest Dilpreet Singh and Lovepeet Singh.

She said that Leeroy suffered critical head injuries and he is under constant medical observation.

Ruling out the hate crime amg;e, the SSP said that the attack followed an argument between Leeroy and the university security guard, Dilpreet Singh.

“During checking at the university gate on August 12, a baseball bat was found in Leeroy’s car and he had an argument with Dilpreet. A day later, Dilpreet and his accomplices followed Leeroy and attacked him with baseball bats, sticks and sharp-edged weapons. Leeroy is in a critical condition,” the SSP said.

A case was registered at Talwandi Sabo under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 126 (2) wrongful restraint, 115 (2) voluntarily causing hurt; 190 (unlawful assembly for offences committed in prosecution of their common object) and 191 (3) rioting involving deadly weapons of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The first information report (FIR) was lodged on the complaint of assistant sub-inspector Des Raj, as the doctors attending to Leeroy pronounced the patient unfit to give a police statement.

A BSc second-year student under the faculty of health and allied sciences of Guru Kashi University, was found in an unconscious condition near the campus on Wednesday and was rushed to the hospital by the police.

Investigators said that after attacking the foreign national, the attackers rammed their car into a tree and left it behind.

The vehicle was impounded by the police.