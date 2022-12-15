Two arrested for rape bid on nurse in moving auto in Mohali

Police have arrested two Mohali residents for trying to rape a nurse in a moving auto-rickshaw on the Kharar-Kurali road on Tuesday night.

To save herself, the woman jumped out of the moving vehicle near Rayat Bahara Hospital on the busy highway and fortunately escaped unhurt. Acting swiftly, police traced the auto-rickshaw and arrested the two accused on Wednesday.

They have been identified as Malkeet Singh, alias Bunty, 24, a resident of Radiala village, who operates an auto-rickshaw for a living, and Manmohan Singh, alias Mani, 29, a resident of Singhpura village.

Had boarded the auto around 10 pm to reach home

“The woman boarded Malkeet’s auto-rickshaw in Kharar to return home around 10 pm. His aide, Manmohan, was already riding the vehicle. While the auto was moving on the Kharar-Kurali road, the duo tried to rape her. She fought back bravely, but they overpowered her. But she managed to break free and jumped out from the auto near Rayat Bahara Hospital,” said Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg.

The shaken up woman alerted the police, following which various teams, under the supervision of SP Amandeep Singh Brar, SP Navreet Singh Virk, DSP Rupinderdeep Kaur Sohi, DSP Gursher Singh, CIA in-charge inspector Shiv Kumar and SI Bhagatveer Singh, SHO, Sadar Kharar, were constituted to nab the accused.

The SSP said in a significant breakthrough, the accused’s vehicle was traced within 12 hours of the crime and both were arrested. “They will be taken on police remand to ascertain their involvement in similar crimes,” the official said, adding that it was possibly the first time that such a crime was reported in the district.

The duo is facing a case under Sections 376 (rape), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable by imprisonment for life), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sadar Kharar police station.

