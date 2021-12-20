Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri
chandigarh news

Two arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

A man working as a porter with the Army and his relative, both residents of Nowshera, were picked up by a joint team of the Army and police on specific information late on Saturday, they said.
A man working as a porter with the Army and his relative, both residents of Nowshera, were picked up by a joint team of the Army and police on charges of spying for Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district late on Saturday. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Dec 20, 2021 02:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Two persons were arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan in a village in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

A man working as a porter with the Army and his relative, both residents of Nowshera, were picked up by a joint team of the Army and police on specific information late on Saturday, they said.

The arrested Nazir Hussain and Mohammed Mukhtar are accused of taking videos of vital and sensitive security installations and sharing them with their handlers outside the country in lieu of money.

According to the officials, the two had shot a video clip in the Army premises (erstwhile tactical headquarters of Rashtriya Rifles) on a mobile phone. “A piece of information was received at the Rajouri police station on December 16 regarding an espionage racket operating in the area… On this complaint, both the accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway,” a police spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir rajouri
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP