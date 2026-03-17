Two bikers killed in separate mishaps

Two young bikers lost their lives in separate road accidents reported in the east division of Chandigarh on Monday. The deceased have been identified as 22-year-old Simrandeep Singh Gill, a resident of Sector 27, and 24-year-old Sarvesh, a resident of Kishangarh. Police at Sector 26 and Sector 19 police stations have registered separate cases and initiated investigations. Police said separate cases have been registered and further investigation into both accidents is underway. (HT File)

The first accident occurred in front of the Police Lines gate in Sector 26. Officials said he was in the area as he had called some friends to hang out. During this time, he allegedly made a sudden turn on his bike near the Police Lines gate for some work. At that moment, his motorcycle collided with a horse cart approaching from the opposite direction. Due to the high speed of the motorcycle, Simrandeep sustained serious injuries.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police at Sector 26 police station are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.

The second accident took place on the dividing road between Sector 19 and Sector 27. Police said a road construction work at the site had led to the closure of one side of the road. Sarvesh, who worked at a clothing shop in Palika Bazaar in Sector 29, was on his way to work on his motorcycle when the accident occurred. While attempting to overtake another vehicle, his bike reportedly collided head-on with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

Sarvesh suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died during treatment.

Police said separate cases have been registered and further investigation into both accidents is underway.