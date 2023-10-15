Two booked for duping man of 6 lakh in Ludhiana

A resident of Shaheed Jasdev Singh Nagar at Gill road along with his aide has been booked for allegedly duping one of his acquaintances of ₹6 lakh on the pretext of helping him in securing a job in the railways.

Division number 6 police station, said that a case under IPC has been filed. (ht photo)

After the accused failed to fulfil their promise the victim Supreet Singh, 38, of Shaheed Jasdev Singh Nagar, Gill Road filed a complaint against the accused. After investigating the matter for at least 15 months the Division number 6 police lodged an FIR.

The accused have been identified as Parminder Singh of Shaheed Jasdev Singh Nagar, Gill Road and Gurbeen Singh Bedi of Abdullapur Basti.

The victim said that the duo assured him a job in the railways and demanded ₹12 lakh but the deal was stuck at ₹6 lakh

Supreet said that in March, 2021, his father had transferred ₹6 lakh in Gurbeen’s bank account. After receiving money, Gurbeen said that he would get an appointment letter in April, 2021. He kept on making the excuses and later stopped taking his calls.

Inspector Balwinder Kaur, SHO at Division number 6 police station, said that a case under section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (punishment for cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been filed. A hunt is on for their arrest.

