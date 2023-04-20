Ludhiana: Two booked for illegal mining

The police booked two persons on the charges of illegal sand mining at Khasi Kalan village after raids by the mining department on Tuesday.

A case under Section 379 of the IPC and 21 of the Mining Act has been registered against the accused at the Meharban Police Station. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Paviter Singh of Bhukhdi Kalan village and Gurdeep Singh of Khasi Kalan village.

The case has been registered on a complaint lodged by mining inspector Ankit Kumar. He stated that he along with police teams had conducted a raid in the village and found that the accused had mined sand from the fields and dumped it near a dairy farm.

Sub-inspector Husan Lal said that a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code and 21 of the Mining Act has been registered against the accused at the Meharban Police Station.