Two booked for murder bid after trying to mow down students on MDU campus

The Rohtak police have arrested two persons on Wednesday for attempt to murder after outsiders entered the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) campus on Tuesday and tried to run over two students. A grab from the viral video which shows the driver of a Mahindra Scorpio trying to run over students in MDU on Tuesday. (Video grab)

The police had received a complaint based on a video showing a violent clash at MDU surfaced on social media. The footage shows a group of students pelting bricks at a Mahindra Scorpio, while the driver is allegedly seen attempting to run over two students outside the university’s law department on Tuesday.

Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Surinder Singh Bhoria said that the police have arrested two accused involved in the incident and the Scorpio used in the incident was also seized.

“Efforts are on to arrest the other accused involved in the crime. The incident took place on December 16 when a PhD scholar Vicky had some arguments with Fortuner borne-men identified as Robin, Prince Nandal, Prince Karotha and others over parking of their vehicle. Later in the afternoon, the three returned in a Mahindra Scorpio being driven by their aide Dev, where they tried to run over Vicky and other students. The scholar and other students saved their lives by pelting stones at the Scorpio. The accused were booked under Sections 109(1), 126, 190, 191(2) and 351(3) of the BNS,” the SP added.

MDU public relations director Ashish Dahiya said the university’s security in-charge had forwarded the complaint to the police and that an investigation is currently underway.

Students familiar with the incident claimed that earlier in the day, five men arrived on the campus in a Fortuner and had a heated exchange with Vicky, who is a scholar in the education department. When Vicky and others chased them, the men fled the campus. They allegedly returned later in a Scorpio, driven by Dev, and attempted to run over the students outside the law department.

The students further alleged that the same group had fired shots at Vicky on the campus in December last year, though he escaped unhurt, and that the accused had recently been released on bail.

Former Haryana deputy chief minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala and Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda raised concerns over the law and order situation following the incident.

“The miscreants entered the varsity and attempted to run over students. In what capacity were outsiders allowed to enter the campus, and what were the security personnel doing at the time? The chief minister and the DGP must answer,” the leaders said in separate statements.

JJP’s student wing, the Indian National Students Organisation (INSO), led by national president Pradeep Deswal, along with other students, met MDU registrar Krishan Kant and expressed concern over campus security.

“The vice-chancellor must ensure the safety of students and deploy additional security on campus. If security is not improved within 72 hours, we will not allow the vice-chancellor to enter his office,” Deswal said.