Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two boys drown in pit on horticulture varsity land in Karnal
Two boys drown in pit on horticulture varsity land in Karnal

Two boys aged 9 and 11 drowned in a pit filled with rainwater on a piece of land belonging to Maharana Partap Horticulture University (MPHU) at Uchani village of Karnal district on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 01:28 AM IST
THe boys aged 9 and 11 were playing in the water. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two boys aged 9 and 11 drowned in a pit filled with rainwater on a piece of land belonging to Maharana Partap Horticulture University (MPHU) at Uchani village of Karnal district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Jassi Sharma and Krishan Kant of Agra in Uttar Pradesh and their families were visiting their relatives in Uchani village.

On the complaint of Jassi’s father Satparkash, police have registered a case under Section 304A against unnamed officials of the university. Karnal sadar police in-charge Baljeet Singh said action will be taken as per the findings of the investigation.

Satparkash said a girl accompanying the boys told them what had happened and by the time they reached the spot, it was too late. The clothes of the victims were lying near the pit, pointing that they entered it for bathing.

Samar Singh, vice-chancellor of the MPHU, said, “The incident is very painful and the university will also order an internal investigation and action will taken accordingly.” He said the pits were dug by a private company for some construction.

