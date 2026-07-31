Two brothers among 3 killed as car rams into truck in Rohtak

Strap: Both were in the stone crushing business, running a unit in Rajasthan; the identity of the driver is yet to be established

Two brothers, both crusher operators from Narnaul, and their driver were killed after their car rammed into a moving truck on the NH-152D near Rohtak early on Thursday morning. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Two brothers, both crusher operators from Narnaul, and their driver were killed after their car rammed into a moving truck on the NH-152D near Rohtak early on Thursday morning.

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The police said that the deceased brothers were identified as Manish Kumar Jain, 50, and Manoj Kumar Jain, 45, residents of Frans Khana locality in Narnaul. Both were engaged in the stone crusher business and operated a crusher unit in Rajasthan. However, the identity of the driver is yet to be established.

The police said that the accident took place around 5.30 am near Khairadi village under the Kalanaur police station limits when they were returning from Ambala. According to preliminary investigation, the accident occurred after the driver allegedly dozed off at the wheel.

According to preliminary information, the brothers had reportedly hired the driver from the Nangal Chaudhary area for their journey.

A team from Kalanaur police station shifted the bodies to the mortuary for the post-mortem examination. The family members of the deceased have been informed.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigating officer Ravish Kumar of Kalanaur police station said the exact circumstances leading to the accident were being investigated and bodies have been sent for the postmortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigating officer Ravish Kumar of Kalanaur police station said the exact circumstances leading to the accident were being investigated and bodies have been sent for the postmortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

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