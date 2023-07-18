Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two brothers attack shopkeeper in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 18, 2023 03:07 AM IST

The complainant, Amit, a shopkeeper in Mansa Devi, alleged that around 2 pm on Sunday, the two brothers came to his shop and hurled abuses, asking him to close down the shop

Two brothers thrashed a shopkeeper and his cousin near Mansa Devi bus stand on Sunday.

The complainant, Amit Kumar of Saketri, told the police that he ran a prasad shop near the bus stand. The accused, Rajesh Kumar, alias Bablo, of Saketri, also sells prasad,while his brother Rakesh Kumar, alias Guddu, sells juice nearby.

Amit said around 2 pm on Sunday, Rajesh and Rakesh came to his shop and hurled abuses, asking him to close down the shop.

The duo then thrashed him and his cousin, Raju, who was present at the shop. Amit alleged that Rakesh hit his cousin on the head with a stone and even threatened to kill him. A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mansa Devi police station.

