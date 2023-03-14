Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two carpenters returning home at night stabbed, robbed in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 14, 2023 01:31 AM IST

Two armed robbers stabbed two carpenters returning home after work and snatched their wallets in Daria village, police said on Monday.

A case under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station in Chandigarh. (iStock)

The victim, Amit and Munir Alam, live in Daria village.

In his complaint, Amit told the police that he and Alam were on their way back home from work on a motorcycle on Saturday night.

As they reached near the wine shop in Daria village, their motorcycle suddenly developed a snag and broke down. While they were examining the problem, two men on a Honda Activa stopped near them and asked for a lighter.

Amit said when he refused, one of the men stabbed him in the leg with a sharp-edged weapon, and snatched his and Alam’s wallet, before fleeing on the scooter with his accomplice.

Though the victims don’t know the exact amount of cash stolen, they said their wallets also contained their debit cards and important documents. Amit was treated for his injury at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

A case under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station. Police have launched a probe to nab the accused.

