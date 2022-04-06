Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two Chandigarh traffic cops suspended for manhandling SUV driver
Two Chandigarh traffic cops suspended for manhandling SUV driver

Assistant sub-inspector Ravinder and senior constable Rahul of the Chandigarh Traffic Police were suspended on Monday for manhandling an SUV driver
The two Chandigarh Traffic Police personnel were caught on camera while manhandling the SUV driver on April 2. (Video grab)
Updated on Apr 06, 2022 01:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two traffic police personnel have been suspended for manhandling the driver of a Toyota Fortuner near Panjab University on April 2.

Confirming this, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Traffic Administration) Palak Goel said assistant sub-inspector Ravinder and senior constable Rahul were suspended on Monday. On Sunday, they were sent to traffic police lines, pending further inquiry.

In a video, seemingly shot by another commuter, the two cops were seen arguing with the driver of the Fortuner around 5.30 pm on April 2. The driver was allegedly talking on the phone while driving, when he was stopped for the violation. After stepping out, when the driver tried to get back in the car, both cops started manhandling him, while also videographing him.

One-way system to tackle rush outside schools

In the wake of huge traffic rush outside schools that have reopened for the new session, the traffic police are employing the one-way traffic system.

DSP Goel said, “We are putting up ‘no left turn/ right turn’ signs, so that while exiting the school, parents don’t head in the wrong direction. One-way system has been put in place to streamline the traffic. People indulging in wrong parking, wrong-side driving and cycle track violations will be issued postal challans.”

Goel added that the traffic police will also hold meetings with the school managements for better management of traffic.

