Two charred to death in bus-bike collision in Bathinda

Two motorbike-borne persons, including a woman, were charred to death after their vehicle collided head-on with a tourist bus on the Bathinda-Dabwali highway on Sunday night. Police authorities said the deceased are yet to be identified as the bike they were travelling on, was completely burnt.

Bus was also gutted in the mishap but about 50 bus passengers were rescued from the fire.

The mishap took place near Gurthari village, about 25 km from the district headquarters. The bus was coming towards Bathinda from the pilgrimage of Salasar in Rajasthan.

Fire tenders were rushed to control the fire. Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elanchezian said it appears that due to the impact of the collision, the oil tank of the motorbike burst and caught fire. “Initial information says the motorbike got tangled in the front part of the bus. After the bike caught fire, it spread to the bus. No bus traveller sustained any serious injury but the health department has been alerted for medical assistance,” said the SSP.

