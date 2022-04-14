Two cousins booked for raping, impregnating relative in Mohali’s Landran

Police have booked two cousins for repeatedly raping their 18-year-old relative and impregnating her twice.

In her complaint, the 18-year-old girl told the police that she had been living with her aunt in Landran since her parents died three years ago. Her two elder sisters are married and a brother lives in Mullanpur.

She alleged that in 2020, the son of her aunt’s sister-in-law raped her repeatedly and threatened her against revealing the matter to anyone. When she found out that she was pregnant, she informed her aunt’s son, who took her to Patiala for an abortion.

But thereon, her cousin also started raping her and did not allow her to leave the house. Whenever she insisted to step out, he would beat her up.

She said she found out that she was pregnant again in March this year, following which her cousin gave her a pill that caused an abortion.

The same day, she was visited by another aunt and she narrated her ordeal to her. Her aunt got her medically examined and approached the police after rape was confirmed.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Sharda Chandel said both accused were absconding. They had been booked for rape under Sections 376 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Sohana police station.