Two cousins crushed to death in Yamunanagar

Two men were crushed to death after a loaded speeding truck hit their bike on Barara-Sadhaura road near Sarawan village in Yamunanagar on Tuesday, leading to protest by the family of the deceased who set the commercial vehicle on fire.

The deceased have been identified as Sachin, 20, and Kamaljeet, 21, who had gone to buy some items required for a family function, Pramod Kumar, deputy superintendent of police, Yamunanagar-2, said.

The relatives and friends of the deceased gathered at the spot after the accident and set the Karnal-registered dumper on fire, besides blocking the road.

The protestors blocked the road, demanding a compensation of ₹ 25 lakh and a job to the kin of the deceased. They also demanded a ban on mining vehicles in the area. The road remained blocked till writing of this report.

Sachin’s elder brother Gaurav said that the deceased were about to leave from pabni road, a truck that was coming from Sadhaura side hit their bike upfront and both fell on the road.

“While Kamaljeet died on the spot due to his injuries, Sachin was dragged for 200 meters by the driver, who fled leaving his truck behind,” Gaurav told the police.

A case under sections 279, 304, 304-A and 427 was registered at Sadhaura police station against the unknown driver.

SDM, Bilaspur, Jaspal Singh Gill said, “the protesters have been assured that their demands related to compensation and jobs will be forwarded to higher authorities. On the traffic movement part, the issue will be discussed at the road safety meeting. Till then, speed breakers will be built on approach roads.” ENDS