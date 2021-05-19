Two Covid patients diagnosed with black fungus die in Patiala

Two Covid positive patients, who were also diagnosed for mucormycosis, popularly known as black fungus, died at Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

However, doctors ruled out black fungus as the main cause behind the deaths. Dr RPS Sibia, Covid care in-charge, said the patients developed complications due to Covid and were on ventilator support.

“Both were diagnosed with black fungus but it did not turn out to be reason behind their death,” Dr Sibia said.

He said six Covid patients suspected to be infected with black fungus were admitted to the hospital on Monday.

“Four of the patients tested positive for the fungus, of which two died, while two are undergoing treatment,” he said.