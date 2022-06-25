Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two days after named Machhiwara co-op bank chairman, AAP leader found dead
chandigarh news

Two days after named Machhiwara co-op bank chairman, AAP leader found dead

Aam Aadmi Party leaders Sukhwinder Singh Gill and Kewal Singh Haidon said they had attended meetings with Ajaypal Singh Gill on Friday and he did not seem upset
Aam Aadmi Party leader Ajaypal Singh Gill, who was appointedchairman of the Machhiwara Agricultural Co-operative Development Bank in Ludhiana recently, was found dead at his house at Adiana village in Machhiwara on Saturday. (HT file photo)
Updated on Jun 25, 2022 05:02 PM IST
ByTarsem Singh Deogan

Two days after his appointment as the chairman of the Machhiwara Agricultural Co-operative Development Bank in Ludhiana, Aam Aadmi Party leader Ajaypal Singh Gill, 55, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his house at Adiana village of Machhiwara.

Police said Gill returned home at 9pm on Friday after meeting AAP workers. “After having dinner, Gill went to his room to sleep, while his wife and daughter were in another room,” Samrala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harwinder Singh Khaira said.

On Saturday morning when he did not respond to repeated knocks, his wife and daughter broke open the door of his room only to find his body hanging from the ceiling fan.

Khaira said no suicide note was recovered.

AAP leaders Sukhwinder Singh Gill and Kewal Singh Haidon told the police that they had attended meetings with Ajaypal Singh Gill on Friday and he did not seem upset.

Gill had joined the AAP in 2017. He worked as a chemist before joining politics. His wife had unsuccessfully contested the Machhiwara municipal council elections. His elder son is settled in New Zealand, while his elder daughter is in Dubai. He was living at Macchiwara with his wife and younger daughter.

