Days after Punjab IAS officer Sanjay Popli held for corruption, his son dies by suicide
Kartik Popli, 26, the only son of senior Punjab IAS officer Sanjay Popli, who was arrested on Monday for corruption, died of a gunshot wound in the head when a team from the Vigilance Bureau was at the house a search in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on Saturday afternoon.
While Kartik’s mother cried foul, police said he allegedly shot himself in the head on the first floor of the house. The police said they had to forcefully open the door to Kartik’s room and rush him to hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
“Kartik shot himself with a licensed weapon. Initial probe shows that he committed suicide,” said Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal.
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had on Monday arrested director, pensions, Sanjay Popliin a corruption case. The 2008-batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer was arrested in a case pertaining to allotment of tenders when he was posted as the chief executive officer of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board. Sandeep Wats, who was posted as the assistant secretary in the board, has also been arrested.
Kartik’s mother, however, claimed that the Vigilance Bureau team had “humiliated and tortured” her son. Family sources said that an argument had taken place between the VB team and Kartik, a law graduate. “First Sanjay was implicated in a false case and now they shot my son,” Popli’s wife told journalists outside the house.
The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
According to the VB, Popli was arrested on a complaint by Karnal-based government contractor Sanjay Kumar. Kumar accused Popli and Wats of demanding a 1% kickback for clearance of bills for tenders allotted for laying a sewerage pipeline at Nawanshahr. He alleged that after he was allotted the tender for ₹7.3 crore, he received a call from Wats on January 13, 2022, stating that Popli had demanded a bribe of ₹7 lakh. Kumar said that he withdrew ₹3.5 lakh from his bank account and handed it over to Wats in a car at Sector 20, Chandigarh. Wats called Popli to inform him about the payment and even took a ₹5,000 cut for himself, it was alleged in the complaint.
The contractor reportedly made a video recording of the conversation, and submitted it to the VB. It was alleged that Wats again called Kumar a number of times for the remaining amount, but he refused. The VB arrested the two officers on the basis of Kumar’s complaint and the video evidence.
On June 20, the Chandigarh Police registered a case under the Arms Act against Popli at the police station in Sector 11, Chandigarh.
The case was registered on intimation by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau that had recovered 41 cartridges of 7.6mm, two cartridges of .32 bore, and 30 cartridges of .22 bore that were not endorsed on the arms licence of Sanjay Popli during the search of his house.
-
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday morning
Residents of Sullia taluk in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district told news agency PTI they felt mild tremors at around 9 am on Saturday morning. They said they heard a loud sound as the earth shook for about 45 seconds. The areas affected are Kallugundi, Sampaje, Goonadka, Aranthodu, Ivarnadu, Thodikkana and Peraje. Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner KV Rajendra said many people called from Sullia to inform him of the tremors.
-
Shiv Sainiks protest against Eknath Shinde, rebels in Navi Mumbai, Panvel areas
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra caused due to the rebellion by a section of legislators led by Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena leaders and workers came out on Saturday in Navi Mumbai and Panvel region to show support to chief minister Uddhav Thakeray. Effigies were burnt and slogans raised against Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLAs. New posters were also put up in Vashi in support of Thackeray after several such posters appeared on Friday.
-
SM Krishna, Narayana Murthy, Prakash Padukone selected for Kempegowda Award
Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna, Infosys founder and IT industry veteran N R Narayana Murthy, and former badminton player Prakash Padukone, have been selected for the 'Kempegowda International Award', which has been instituted beginning this year. Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Vice-President of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority, made an announcement to this effect on Saturday.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Rockwell Automation opens software development centre in Hinjewadi Rockwell Automation has inaugurated its new Software Development Centre (SDC) in Hinjewadi, Pune. The site enhances Rockwell Automation's global research and development capacity and will develop smart manufacturing software to help both local and global customers on their digital transformation journeys. Nearly one-third of Rockwell Automation's global software and control production operations management workforce is based in India.
-
Maharashtra political crisis: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
Amid the reports of Shiv Sainiks allegedly ransacking the offices of rebel legislators, Mumbai Police on Saturday imposed section 144 of CrPC in the city. Shiv Sena workers protested against rebel MLAs of the party and burnt effigies outside the party office in Kharghar. Rebel party MLA Tanaji Sawant is one of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of the Eknath Shinde faction and is currently camping in Guwahati, Assam.
