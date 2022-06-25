Days after Punjab IAS officer Sanjay Popli held for corruption, his son dies by suicide

Kartik Popli, 26, the only son of senior Punjab IAS officer Sanjay Popli, who was arrested on Monday for corruption, died of a gunshot wound in the head when a team from the Vigilance Bureau was at the house a search in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on Saturday afternoon.

Also read: Punjab in debt trap, AAP govt inherited liability of ₹24,351.29 crore: White paper

While Kartik’s mother cried foul, police said he allegedly shot himself in the head on the first floor of the house. The police said they had to forcefully open the door to Kartik’s room and rush him to hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“Kartik shot himself with a licensed weapon. Initial probe shows that he committed suicide,” said Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had on Monday arrested director, pensions, Sanjay Popliin a corruption case. The 2008-batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer was arrested in a case pertaining to allotment of tenders when he was posted as the chief executive officer of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board. Sandeep Wats, who was posted as the assistant secretary in the board, has also been arrested.

Kartik’s mother, however, claimed that the Vigilance Bureau team had “humiliated and tortured” her son. Family sources said that an argument had taken place between the VB team and Kartik, a law graduate. “First Sanjay was implicated in a false case and now they shot my son,” Popli’s wife told journalists outside the house.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

According to the VB, Popli was arrested on a complaint by Karnal-based government contractor Sanjay Kumar. Kumar accused Popli and Wats of demanding a 1% kickback for clearance of bills for tenders allotted for laying a sewerage pipeline at Nawanshahr. He alleged that after he was allotted the tender for ₹7.3 crore, he received a call from Wats on January 13, 2022, stating that Popli had demanded a bribe of ₹7 lakh. Kumar said that he withdrew ₹3.5 lakh from his bank account and handed it over to Wats in a car at Sector 20, Chandigarh. Wats called Popli to inform him about the payment and even took a ₹5,000 cut for himself, it was alleged in the complaint.

The contractor reportedly made a video recording of the conversation, and submitted it to the VB. It was alleged that Wats again called Kumar a number of times for the remaining amount, but he refused. The VB arrested the two officers on the basis of Kumar’s complaint and the video evidence.

On June 20, the Chandigarh Police registered a case under the Arms Act against Popli at the police station in Sector 11, Chandigarh.

The case was registered on intimation by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau that had recovered 41 cartridges of 7.6mm, two cartridges of .32 bore, and 30 cartridges of .22 bore that were not endorsed on the arms licence of Sanjay Popli during the search of his house.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON