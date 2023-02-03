Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two days after Punjab governor’s visit, Pakistani drone shot down in Amritsar

Two days after Punjab governor’s visit, Pakistani drone shot down in Amritsar

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:26 PM IST

Besides drone, BSF recovers 5kg of heroin after search between border fence and zero line near Rear Kakkar BoP

Border Security Force personnel with the drone that was shot down near Rear Kakkar border outpost in Amritsar district on Friday. The drone was carrying 5kg of heroin, which was also recovered. (HT Photo)
ByAnil Sharma

Two days after Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit raised concern over the rising drug problem in the border villages of Amritsar district, the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone carrying 5kg of heroin early on Friday.

A BSF spokesperson said that the incident took place at 2.30am when the buzzing sound of the drone was heard and alert personnel fired at it. The contraband was recovered after a search operation near Rear Kakkar border outpost (BoP).

The drone and the packet containing the heroin were found between the border fence and zero line.

During his meeting with sarpanches of border villages on Wednesday, Purohit had asked officials of security agencies to step up vigil along the border to tackle the smuggling of drugs and weapons from across the border using drones.

