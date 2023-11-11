: Two persons died after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a house here, police said on Saturday.

Two die in LPG cylinder blast in Ambala (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased have been identified as Fazal, 47, and Dilshad, 45, natives of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Five others, including a minor boy, also suffered injuries in the suspected blast at New Shakti Nagar in the Tangri Bundh area of Ambala Cantonment.

The deceased have reportedly been living here for the past two months. There were seven persons in the two-room house when the explosion took place.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Satendra Siwach said that as per the information received, seven people were living in a two-room house and were reportedly making tea on a small cylinder when the explosion took place.

SHO Mahesh Nagar police station Jagdish Chander told the reporters, “Dilshad who was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh has succumbed to injuries. So far two people have died, while five others were injured in the incident. The matter is under investigation.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police teams also gathered evidence from the blast site.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON