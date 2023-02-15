Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two doctors die in road mishap on Punjab’s Patiala-Sangrur road

Two doctors die in road mishap on Punjab’s Patiala-Sangrur road

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 15, 2023 08:03 PM IST

Two junior resident doctors posted at Rajindra Hospital died in a road accident on Patiala-Sangrur road on Tuesday night, while another doctor was seriously injured.

The injured person was admitted to Rajindra Hospital and is said to be in stable condition. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

Two junior resident doctors posted at Rajindra Hospital died in a road accident on Patiala-Sangrur road on Tuesday night, while another doctor was seriously injured.

The injured person was admitted to Rajindra Hospital and is said to be in stable condition. The deceased have been identified as Arshpreet Singh and Ayush.

The accident took place, when the trio was retruning to their hostel. They were having tea after parking their vehicle on roadside, when a truck coming from Sangrur hit their vehicle.

Police said bodies of the two youth were brought to Civil Hospital for post-mortem. Police have registered a case against the accused truck driver.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP