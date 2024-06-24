Two drones, heroin seized at Pak border

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a drone and 500-gm heroin in the border area of Ferozepur district on Monday. A drone recovered by the Border Security Force in Ferozepur on Monday.

In a release, a BSF spokesperson said its troops came across a Chinese drone (DJI MAVIC-3 Classic) along with a packet in Lakha Singh Wala village of the district. The drug was wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape and two illuminating sticks were also found attached to the packet which was tied to the drone with a metal wire.

This recovery was made in an agricultural land adjacent to Lakha Singh Wala village.

In Amritsar, the BSF recovered another China-made drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) along with a 420-gm packet, believed to be carrying heroin, in the border village of Chaklabaksh. The packet was wrapped in a yellow-coloured adhesive tape.

The BSF stated that its troops observed the drone’s blinking light in the border area following which its movement was tracked. During the search, the drone and the packet were found at about 4:18 am. (With ANI inputs)