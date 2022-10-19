Two drug addict brothers die on same day in Amritsar

Two brothers, who were drug addicts and had been availing treatment from a de-addiction centre, died on the same day in Amritsar.

Hargun, 24, and his younger brother Rohan, 20, of Cheel Mandi area had died on Saturday, but details of their deaths came to the fore on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The elder brother was undergoing a trial in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case and was lodged in the Amritsar central jail. He was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital by the jail staff after his health deteriorated.

“Hargun was facing an NDPS case. He had fallen sick in the jail. After his preliminary treatment, he was shifted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where he died on October 15,” said assistant jail superintendent Subeg Singh.

“After Hargun’s autopsy, his body was handed over to his family members. We also came to know from his family that his younger brother had also died on the same day,” he added.

Amritsar jail superintendent Surinder Singh, however, said he had returned from a leave and was not aware of the cause of death of the inmate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Area councillor Jatinder Sonia said, “Both the brothers were heroin users and had been undergoing treatment at a drug de-addiction centre. A few days ago, Hargun was arrested for allegedly possessing drugs and was sent to Amritsar jail. His condition worsened in the prison and he died during treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. As far as we know, Rohan had suffered a heart attack while he was admitted to the de-addiction centre. They were cremated on the same day.”

Their father Anil Kumar worked in Durgiana temple as a helper.

‘Drug smuggling rampant in area’

Gurmeet Kaur, a neighbour of the brothers, said, “They started taking drugs around two years ago and were regular. The government should immediately address this menace.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manish Mahajan, another resident of their area, said, “Narcotics smuggling is rampant in the area, but the administration has turned a blind eye towards the issue.”

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) (East) Gurpartap Singh Sahota said they have not received any complaint or intimation from the family members of the deceased.