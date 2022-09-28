Two drug peddlers arrested in Rohtak

: The police here have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 222 grams of heroin from their possession. A spokesman of Haryana police said a team of the anti-narcotics cell arrested the accused after a tip-off. “After receiving information, the police team laid a checkpoint and stopped a car coming from Delhi. During the search, the team arrested Ajit, a resident of Kalanaur in Rohtak and Sanjay of Hisar after confiscating 222 grams of heroin from them. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against them, the spokesman added.

