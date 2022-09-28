Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two drug peddlers arrested in Rohtak

Two drug peddlers arrested in Rohtak

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 02:29 AM IST

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the drug peddlers, a police spokesman added

Two drug peddlers arrested in Rohtak
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: The police here have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 222 grams of heroin from their possession. A spokesman of Haryana police said a team of the anti-narcotics cell arrested the accused after a tip-off. “After receiving information, the police team laid a checkpoint and stopped a car coming from Delhi. During the search, the team arrested Ajit, a resident of Kalanaur in Rohtak and Sanjay of Hisar after confiscating 222 grams of heroin from them. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against them, the spokesman added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP