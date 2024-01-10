Two drug smugglers killed, cop injured in Ferozepur encounter

Two individuals involved in drug smugglers were fatally shot, and another suffered injuries during an encounter with the Bathinda’s special task force (STF) team on Tuesday in Zira, in Ferozepur district. A head constable also sustained gunshot wounds in the encounter. Two individuals involved in drug smugglers were fatally shot, and another suffered injuries during an encounter with the Bathinda’s special task force (STF) team on Tuesday in Zira, in Ferozepur district. A head constable also sustained gunshot wounds in the encounter.

Ferozepur deputy inspector general of police Ranjit Singh Dhillon, along with Vivek Sheel Soni, SSP, Moga, who has additional charge as SSP, Ferozepur, inspected the spot.

Dhillon said that a police source of STF-Bathinda struck a deal to buy contraband from the accused for ₹10 lakh. “The delivery of consignment was to be done at Zira, situated 32 km away from Ferozepur today. Today evening at 5 pm, when three drug traders, in a car reached at spot, they tried to snatch the cash bag without handing over the drugs. When the police team reached the scene, the drug smugglers opened fire during which a head constable Raju Singh sustained injuries,” Dhillon said.

“Police team retaliated and fired on the accused during which three occupants of the car sustained injuries. Police have seized three firearms from the trio,” he added.

The accused were rushed to the civil hospital, Zira, where Sandeep Singh and Sukhbir Singh alias Gora, both natives of village Mundi Jamal in district Moga were declared brought dead while Anmol Singh of village Mander of Moga district was referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot. Head constable Raju Singh is also admitted in Faridkot.

“Several cases were already registered against Sandeep and Anmol including murder, drug trade and Arms Act while Sukhbir had no criminal history,” a police official said on the condition of anonymity. “Further investigations are on,” the official said.