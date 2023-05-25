Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: 2 EPFO enforcement officers held guilty in 2-lakh bribe case

ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
May 25, 2023 01:36 AM IST

The officers, Vijay Rawat and Bachittar Singh, posted as enforcement officers at the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) office, Sector 17, Chandigarh, were arrested in November 2015 following a complaint

A special CBI court on Wednesday convicted two enforcement officers at the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) office, Sector 17, for taking a 2 lakh bribe in 2015.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on May 26.

The officers, Vijay Rawat and Bachittar Singh, were arrested in November 2015 following a complaint.

The complainant had submitted that he had a contract of advising various private firms, including a Mohali-based firm, on labour matters. The two officers visited the Mohali-based firm and served a notice, directing it to submit certain records for verification.

Later, the officials called the complainant, who was authorised by the firm, and demanded 4 lakh in lieu of checking the records of the firm. Following negotiations, the accused agreed to take 2 lakh as first instalment.

The complainant approached the CBI that laid a trap and caught the two officers red-handed while accepting the money. They were subsequently booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on May 26.

