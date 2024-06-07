 Two ex-cops convicted for 1993 fake encounter - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two ex-cops convicted for 1993 fake encounter

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 07, 2024 06:16 AM IST

Then Tarn Taran city DSP Dilbagh Singh retired as a DIG and then Tarn Taran (city) SHO Gurbachan Singh retired as a DSP.

The special CBI judge, Mohali, on Thursday convicted two former Punjab Police officials in connection with a fake encounter in 1993. Those convicted are Dilbagh Singh, then DSP (city), Tarn Taran, who retired as a DIG, and Gurbachan Singh, then SHO, Tarn Taran (city) police station, who retired as a DSP.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on June 7.
The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on June 7.

They have been convicted for extrajudicial killing of Gulshan Kumar of Tarn Taran. As per the CBI, the accused detained him illegally on June 22, 1993 from his residence and later killed him in a fake encounter on July 22 that year. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on June 7.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

It is worth mentioning here that in compliance with the Supreme Court orders in November 1995 for investigating the matter related to cremation of a large number of unidentified bodies by the Punjab Police, the CBI had registered the case on February 28, 1997.

During inquiry, Chaman Lal deposed that his son Gulshan Kumar was abducted by a police party, led by then DSP Dilbagh Singh, before being killed and the body was cremated on July 22, 1993 without informing the family.

The CBI had filed a chargesheet on May 7, 1999 against Dilbagh Singh and Inspector Gurbachan Singh besides three others — then ASI Arjun Singh, then ASI Devinder Singh and then SI Balbir Singh — who expired during the trial. The charges were framed against them on February 7, 2000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two ex-cops convicted for 1993 fake encounter
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On