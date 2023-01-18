Two financiers booked for abetment to suicide

One-and-a-half years after a 50-year-old auto spare part trader ended his life, the Sadar police lodged a case of abetment to suicide against two financiers.

The accused have been identified as Sundar Sarup and Gurpreet Singh of Model Town.

The accused have been booked under section 306 and 120-B of IPC. A hunt is on for their arrest.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of the wife of the victim. Resident of Green City, Dhandra road, the complainant stated that her husband ended his life by consuming poison on June 8, 2021.

The complainant stated that her husband had taken a loan of ₹20 lakh from the accused for business and the latter had taken cheques from her husband for security.

Her husband had returned ₹ 25 lakh to the accused, but they did not return the cheques to her husband. The accused had taken ₹35 lakh more from her husband and were pressurising him for more money.

Harassed by the accused, her husband on June 8, 2021 ended his life by consuming poison. She had raised the matter and made a complaint to the police on October 10, 2021.

ASI Ashwani Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR has been lodged following a 15-month investigation.