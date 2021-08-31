Two FIRs against farmers in Kaithal for blocking highway

At least 85 farmers, including 35 by name, have been booked by the Kaithal police for allegedly blocking highways in protest against police lathicharge on peasants in Karnal on Saturday.

Two FIRs have been registered for blocking Hisar-Chandigarh highway near Titram Mor in Kaithal city, and Kaitha-Patiala road.

Police said the FIRs were registered under sections 147, 149, 283 and 341 of the IPC and the investigation was going on to indentify the farmers involved in the blockade.

BKU (Charuni) activist Hoshiar Singh Gill said such tactics won’t weaken farmers’ stir. “Police should book Karnal SDM and cops involved in brutal attack on farmers,” he said.

INLD demands FIR against Karnal SDM, cops

KARNAL A delegation led by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state president Nafe Singh Rathee submitted a complaint with the Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia and demanded action against Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha and cops involved in the Saturday lathi-charge on farmers. Rathee said the cops acted on SDM’s instructions to beat farmers up.

7 farmers booked in Yamunanagar

Ambala A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had to cancel two party events in Yamunanagar due to protests, seven farmer leaders and activists were booked for rioting, unlawful assembly and other charges, police said on Monday.

Those booked include BKU (Charuni)’s district director Mandeep Singh and Sahb Singh Gujjar.

BJP leaders, including education minister Kanwar Pal, MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora, mayor Madan Chauhan and others were scheduled to address an event at Tejli Stadium on Sunday morning, followed by a meeting at a hotel.

Head constable Rajiv Kumar said, “Farmers gathered outside the hotel and BJP workers had to jump off from the terrace to adjoining buildings to save their lives.”