Two flights land at Chandigarh airport amid runway repairs

After a day of complete inactivity with regards to civilian flights, the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport saw the arrival of two flights on Tuesday. The flights came from Delhi and Hyderabad.

As per officials, the air traffic is expected to go up in the coming days. On Monday, no flights took off or landed at the airport owing to the last-minute schedule changes. The Indian Air Force (IAF), which is carrying out runway repairs and carpeting at the airport, had initially announced a complete closure for civilian flights from October 27. But on October 24, it came out with a revised NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), allowing partial operations from 5 am to noon. But the last-minute changes left both airlines and travellers unprepared, thus resulting in zero bookings.

According to the revised NOTAM, the airport will remain partially open – from October 26 to November 6, flights will operate from 5 am to noon, while from November 7 to November 18, operations will extend until 11 pm, with closures between 11 pm and 5 am.

Officials said the partial closure is necessary to carry out polymer modified emulsion (PME) treatment on the runway surface. During non-operational hours, only helicopters will be allowed to fly, subject to prior clearance.