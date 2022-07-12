Two foreign made pistols recovered from Kahlon’s residence

Two days after the arrest of Sandeep Singh alias Sona, nephew of former SAD minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon, the Ludhiana police on Monday recovered two foreign made pistols and bullets from his residence in Dadujoth village of Gurdaspur district.

According to Sona, Ranjit Singh, one of the accomplices of gangster Jagjit Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, had handed over two weapons – including a .45 bore US-made pistol and 9 mm Ruger German-made pistol, to him on the behest of the gangster.

He also added that Bhagwanpuria used to take weapons from time to time and return after using the same in the crime. The police have recovered 28 bullets of .45 bore also from his residence.

Sona also said that Ranjit had lived with them since he was 5 years old. Later, he joined Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP, Investigation) Gurpreet Singh stated that Sona had given a .315 bore pistol, 2 bullets to Satbir Singh of Talwandi Rai Dadu village of Ajnala in Amritsar.

Satbir was arrested on June 30, while his three aides, including Mandeep Singh of Batala and Manpreet Singh of Amritsar, managed to escape. A case of possessing illegal weapons was lodged against him in Ludhiana. Satbir Singh is in judicial custody.

During the investigation, the police had recovered a Toyota Fortuner SUV which he had used in supplying weapons to shooters involved in the murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.

Following the information provided by Satbir, the police had booked Sona in the case and arrested him on July 9. The accused is in police custody for questioning.

According to the ACP, Satbir Singh had confessed that after Moose Wala’s murder, Sona was also arranging a fake passport to help him flee abroad. He also told police that he had allegedly supplied weapons to shooters involved in Moose Wala’s murder and he had taken three shooters to Bathinda on Sona’s directions.

