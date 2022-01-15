Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two friends robbed at gunpoint near Chandimandir Toll Plaza
chandigarh news

Two friends robbed at gunpoint near Chandimandir Toll Plaza

The friends were returning from Timber Trail in Parwanoo, when they were waylaid by five men in a car near Chandimandir Toll Plaza and robbed of ₹71,000 and gold
The victims told the police that they were attacked on a busy road near the Chandimandir Toll Plaza and many vehicles passed by, but no one stopped to help them. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 01:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Two friends returning from an excursion to Timber Trail in Parwanoo were assaulted, and robbed of cash and gold at gunpoint near the Chandimandir Toll Plaza, police said on Friday.

One of the victims, Raj Kumar, 37, a resident of Zirakpur, told the police that he and his friend Sarvpreet Singh were driving back home in the latter’s Maruti Suzuki Ciaz on January 12.

“Around 7.30pm, a car bearing a Mohali registration number waylaid us near the Chandimandir toll plaza. Two men came out of the car, brandishing a pistol and a belt. As they started walking towards us, I got scared and ran to save myself,” Raj said.

But one of them managed to nab him and started hitting him. He snatched his gold bracelet and the other youth tried to take off his karha, but failed. They also snatched his mobile phone and around 60,000, before fleeing.

When he returned to find his friend’s car, he could not locate it and went back home, following which his family took him to a hospital.

A few hours later, Sarvpreet called him and informed him that the robbers also damaged his car and snatched 11,000 from him. Sarvpreet claimed the robbers were five in number. Three attacked him, while two ran after Raj.

The victims told the police that they were attacked on a busy road and many vehicles passed by, but no one stopped to help them.

On their complaint, police registered a case under Sections 148, 149, 323, 341 and 379-B of the Indian Penal Code, and Arms Act on Thursday night.

