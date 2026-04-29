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Two from Punjab, Haryana charred to death in US fire

The victims have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, 22, from Karnal’s Assandh, was the manager at “Punj Truck Stop and Indian Restaurant” and the owner Vikrant

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 06:42 pm IST
By Bhavey Nagpal, Karnal
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Two men, hailing from Punjab and Haryana, were charred to death in a fire incident reported in USA’s Texas last week, family of one of the victims said on Tuesday.

According to local media reports, the incident happened during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Queen City in Texas. (HT Photo)

The victims have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, 22, from Karnal’s Assandh, was the manager at “Punj Truck Stop and Indian Restaurant” and the owner Vikrant.

Sukhwinder shifted to USA in April 2023. He is survived by his parents and two sisters.

According to local media reports, the incident happened during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Queen City in Texas. The reports also stated that upon arrival of fire fighters next morning, approximately 25% of the structure was fully engulfed in flames and bodied remained unidentified.

Sheesh Pal said that his son, a graduate, managed the whole site. “Due to rush hours, my son informed Vikrant to join him. They were on the first floor after the store was closed. Suddenly, a fire engulfed the whole building and both died inside,” he added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Two from Punjab, Haryana charred to death in US fire
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Two from Punjab, Haryana charred to death in US fire
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