Two fugitives land in Ambala police net

Two fugitives carrying a bounty of ₹5,000 each on their head were nabbed by the crime investigating agency (CIA)-1 of Ambala police on Friday.

They were identified as Disa, a local, and Salman, a resident of Mewat. Both were sent to three-day remand after being presented before a court.

Police said Disa was accused of kidnapping and raping a minor girl in a case registered at the Ambala City police station on August 27, 2020, and the reward on him was announced by the Ambala Range ADGP.

Disa was arrested on Thursday with an illegal weapon and live cartridges. Later his identity was verified and it was found that he had been declared a proclaimed offender by a court.

Detailing about Salman, CIA-1 in-charge Sandeep Kumar said, “On December 8, 2019, a woman, Nazma, was killed in an accident under the limits of the Panjokhra police station. Later it was found to be a murder with the arrest of the prime accused, who had paid Salman ₹25,000 to act as the driver of a pick-up truck and portray the murder as an accident. He was released on bail soon after the incident and later went missing. Now, he has been arrested for impersonating.”

