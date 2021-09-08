Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two gangs of vehicle thieves busted in Mohali
Following their disclosure statement, police further recovered three Activa scooters and a motorcycle that were stolen from Mohali. (Image for representational purpose)
Two gangs of vehicle thieves busted in Mohali

Mohali police have identified the vehicle lifters as Sunny of Uttar Pardesh and Parvinder Singh of Amritsar
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:32 AM IST

With the arrest of two men and a juvenile, the Mohali police on Tuesday claimed to have busted two gangs of vehicle thieves. Police have also recovered 16 stolen two-wheelers from their possession.

The two men have been identified as Sunny of Uttar Pardesh and Parvinder Singh of Amritsar. While Sunny and the minor were arrested in one case, Parvinder is part of another gang, police said. Sunny and Parvinder were produced in court and sent to police custody for further questioning. Sunny’s accomplice has been sent to a juvenile home.

Police said Sunny and the minor were riding an Activa scooter, when they were intercepted. On checking, the scooter was found to be stolen. Following their disclosure statement, police further recovered three Activa scooters and a motorcycle that were stolen from Mohali.

Parvinder Singh was arrested following a tip-off. On his disclosure statement, 12 scooters were recovered. Sunny and the juvenile had been booked for a two-wheeler theft at the Phase 1 police station whereas Parvinder was booked for theft at Phase 8.

