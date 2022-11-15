Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Two gangsters were arrested while four of their associates managed to escape after an encounter with a Punjab Police team near Sanghe village, 5km from the district headquarters, on Monday.

Those arrested have been identified as Charanjit Singh alias Raju Shooter of Sanghe and Gurdev Singh alias Prince of Kakka Kandiala. The gangsters who escaped were Ajay Singh and Money of Sanghe, Raja of Jhander and Baba Happy of Aladinpur.

The police have also recovered two .32 bore pistols with 10 live rounds.

The incident took place around 4pm when a team of Tarn Taran police led by Sadar station house officer Gurcharan Singh was patrolling near Sanghe village. The team had received inputs that the gangsters were planning to execute a crime in the area.

“When the police team reached near Sanghe village canal, the gangsters, instead of surrendering, opened fire. In retaliation, our team also fired and cordoned the area. Two of the accused were arrested from the spot while four managed to flee,” said deputy superintendent of police Kamaljit Singh.

He said their teams were working to nab the absconding accused. “A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Sadar police station,” he added.

As per officials privy to the details of operation, more than 20 rounds were fired during the encounter, but no one was hurt.