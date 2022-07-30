Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two gangsters arrested with arms, ammo in Mohali

Published on Jul 30, 2022 04:58 AM IST
The accused are associates of gangsters Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dhala, and Gurjant Singh, alias Janta, said Mohali police
Two pistols and seven live cartridges were recovered from the gangsters, said Mohali police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) on Friday arrested two associates of gangsters Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dhala, and Gurjant Singh, alias Janta, near Chhat traffic light point in Mohali and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The accused were identified as Sumit Kumar of Gopalpur village in Sonepat, Haryana, and Shahrukh Khan of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Two pistols and seven live cartridges were recovered from them.

SSOC AIG Ashwani Kapoor said they received information a few days ago that Arshdeep, a resident of Dhala village in Moga, and Gurjant, a resident of Suhavi district in Fatehgarh Sahib, who live in Canada and Australia, respectively, were engaged in terrorist activities and in contact with the ISI. They provide arms to their associates in India, who are engaged in extortion.

The accused told police during interrogation that they were in contact with Arshdeep and Gurjant through Facebook and had come to Mohali at their behest to intimidate an influential person. They were on their way to the location sent to them, when they were nabbed.

A case has been registered against Sumit and Shahrukh at the SSOC police station in Phase 4, Mohali.

Arshdeep and Gurjant were previously booked under Sections 384, 153, 153-A and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at the SSOC police station on July 15.

