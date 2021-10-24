Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two gangsters held in Haryana’s Jhajjar
chandigarh news

Two gangsters held in Haryana’s Jhajjar

The Jhajjar police have arrested two criminals who were involved in four recent murders in district
Police have also recovered 11 pistols, including five automatic pistols, a Scorpio vehicle and 210 live cartridges from their possession. (IStock)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 12:31 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak

The arrested criminals were identified as Manjeet alias Cheetah, 20, of Rohtak’s Baland village, and Deepak alias Dada, 40, of Sonepat who is currently staying in Rohtak.

Addressing a press conference, Jhajjar ASP Vikrant Bhushan said the Bahadurgarh crime investigation agency (CIA)-2 of Jhajjar police have arrested two gangsters who are associated with the Neeraj Bawana gang.

“They had confessed to involvement in four murders that took place recently in district with the help of their aides on Naveen alias Bali’s (of Delhi’s Sulatanpur) directions. We had produced them before a local court in connection with the murder of Sunil, of Assauda village in Asanda area, on June 30 and the court sent them on four-day police custody,” the ASP added.

He said Manjeet was booked in three cases, including a murder case at Delhi’s Dwaraka police station, while another accused Deepak has a criminal history in six cases of murder, attempt to murder and decoity.

