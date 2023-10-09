Two get 3-year jail for bid to bribe UHBVN officer
A court in Kurukshetra has awarded three years imprisonment to two people who have been convicted of attempting to bribe a sub-divisional officer (SDO) of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) in August 2021. Kurukshetra additional sessions judge Ashu Kumar Jain also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the convict. As per the police investigation, the matter was reported on August 11, 2021, as the SDO of the UHBVN, Shahbad, filed a complaint with the police alleging that Hira Lal of Kalsana village and Inder Arora of Shahbad had come to his office and they tried to bribe him for shifting a power line and a transformer of agriculture sector. They were booked under Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the police arrested them after investigation.
