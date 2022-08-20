Two held for bid to rape basketball player in Moga, juvenile surrenders
Survivor, who fell from a height of 25 feet and suffered fractures to her jaw, hands and legs after she attempted to resist the alleged rape bid, is hospitalised in Ludhiana and is in a stable condition
Nine days after an 18-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries after she fell off the roof of a stadium in Moga city while resisting an alleged rape attempt, two accused were arrested by district police on Saturday.
The third accused, who is a juvenile, also surrendered before the police on Saturday.
Also read: Ludhiana BJP leader Bharat Bhushan Sharma thrashed to death by drug addicts
The accused were identified as Jatin Kanda of Moga, Ramandeep Singh of Sangrur and a 17-year-old resident of Moga.
The incident took place on August 12 after which a case was registered against the survivor’s friend, Jatin, and two others under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 376 (rape) among other sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Police said that the survivor fell from a height of 25 feet and suffered fractures to her jaw, hands and legs after she attempted to resist the alleged rape bid. The woman is being treated at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana and is in a stable condition.
The case against the accused was registered on the basis of a complaint by the woman’s father.
Senior superintendent of police Gulneet Singh Khurana all three accused are in police custody and soon they will be presented in the court. “The police got information on August 13 night that the victim suffered injuries in an unspecified accident. On August 16, the woman’s father called us and said his daughter was subjected to sexual assault,” he added.
