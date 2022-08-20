Ludhiana BJP leader Bharat Bhushan Sharma thrashed to death by drug addicts
Accused attacked him when he objected to their taking drugs and creating a ruckus in front of their house on Friday night
A group of drug addicts thrashed a Ludhiana-based Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, 60, to death on Friday night. The accused also injured his specially-abled son with a sharp-edged weapon.
Also read: HC bench recuses from hearing Punjab drug menace case
According to Raj Kumar Sharma, the son of the victim, the accused were consuming drugs and creating a ruckus in front of their house. His father deterred them and asked them to leave. Instead of leaving the place, the accused attacked his father following which he fell on the road and lost consciousness.
Raj Kumar Sharma, who is a clerk in the excise department, said that he intervened but the accused assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon, too, and managed to escape.
He rushed his father to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
The division number 4 police registered an FIR under Sections 304, 323, 148 and 149 of Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused.
Bharat Bhushan Sharma had unsuccessfully contested the Ludhiana municipal corporation elections twice on the BJP ticket. He had served the party as circle president, too.
-
Sisodia is accused no. 1 in liquor scam but Kejriwal is kingpin: Anurag Thakur
Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday alleged that Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is an accused number 1 in the alleged liquor scam case in the capital, but the kingpin is chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. “Today's press conference by Manish Sisodia clearly showed how the colour on his face was gone after his scam. He couldn't even answer any questions,” Thakur said at a press conference.
-
Video: Speeding car rams into kids on cycle, tosses them in air; driver flees
Two children were hit by a speeding car while they were cycling in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan. In a CCTV footage of the incident, two children were seen riding a bicycle when a speeding car rammed into them, tossing them in the air as they fell. The incident took place in Jasana village in Nohar, Hanumangarh. They were residents of Phephana village in the district. The car still did not stop.
-
Day after CBI raids, Manish Sisodia says 2024 polls will be Modi Vs Kejriwal
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation over the Delhi government's excise policy were not related to corruption, but to stop Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's rise in national politics. Asserting that he did not commit any wrong, Sisodia said that he may get arrested in the coming days and added that he was not scared of going to jail.
-
‘All CBI officers were…’: Manish Sisodia on 'behaviour' after raid at his house
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday thanked the CBI officials for not causing any inconvenience to his family during their raid at his residence on Friday in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy. CBI raids on over 30 locations On Friday, the CBI raided the home of Sisodia and 30 other locations. Union minister Anurag Thakur hit out at Delhi's ruling party.
-
Mumbai Police gets 26/11-like terror threat from Pakistani phone number
Just two days after the mysterious weapon-loaded boat recovered from Maharashtra's Raigad, the Mumbai Police on Saturday received a threat message, warning of a 26/11-like terrorist attack, people familiar with the matter said. The message was sent via WhatsApp on a Mumbai Police traffic control line via a Pakistan-based phone number. The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the matter and other Intelligence and central agencies have allegedly been roped in.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics