Two held for burglary at Chandigarh house on New Year’s eve

Steadfast police work led to the arrest of two burglars who had allegedly broken into and stolen jewellery and cash from an empty house on New Years eve within six hours of the incident being reported.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jatin Narula, 22, of Sector 20, and Sameer, 23, of Sector 21. The stolen items, which included diamond and gold ornaments and 3.80 lakh in cash have been recovered from them.

Police said the complainant, Ashok Goyal of Sector 21-B who works as a chartered accountant, had gone to meet his relatives with his wife and their two sons on New Year’s eve. The family left at 7.30 pm and returned late at 1.30 only to find the house broken into.

Around 300 gm of gold and approximately between ₹4-5 lakh were reported stolen from the house and a case under sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) registered at the Sector 19 police station.

Within six hours, the police were able to nab the two accused through active patrolling and setting up nakas around the area.

A white Honda Accord car was used to commit the crime which was stopped and the accused were arrested. The car has also been impounded.