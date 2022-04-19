Two held for Congress leader’s son’s murder in Yamunanagar
Two days after the 35-year-old son of a Haryana-based Congress leader was shot dead and three others were left injured by a group of men, two assailants were arrested for their involvement in murder, Yamunanagar police said on Monday.
They were identified as Harpal and Nitesh, both from Kuruskhetra’s Ladwa. The latter usually works for the former, police added.
Deceased Janu Valmiki, younger son of Rajinder Valmiki, also a Dalit-rights leader, was shot dead during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, while three of his friends – Mohit Sharma, Rajat and Anmol – received bullet injuries when they were returning from a marriage function in Jagadhri.
“The accused were, however, not named in the FIR, but have revealed their involvement in execution of the murder with prime accused Sumit, Shanti and Sachin,” DSP (Bilaspur) Aashish Chaudhary told the media.
“Harpal, who is involved in the business of illicit liquor, had done recce before the murder with Sachin and Sumit on April 14, but couldn’t gather information on Janu. They came back again the next day for the same purpose,” he added.
“The prime accused are involved in at least 15 separate cases of assault and the accused arrested also have criminal background. Following a threat perception by the departments involved, security has been provided to five members of the family,” the DSP, leading an SIT in the case, said.
Both were presented before court and sent to four-day remand, when police are likely to recover the weapons used in the crime and provided to them by Sachin, along with the cars used during the day, the investigators said.
The murder is said to be a fall-out of an old enmity that erupted during Holi festival in 2020 and due to area domination in their liquor business.
Janu’s elder brother Raman Valmiki, while undergoing trial in an attempted murder case in the Holi episode, had died under mysterious circumstances at the district jail on April 25, 2020.
-
Karnal farmers protest auction of agriculture land of loan defaulter farmer
Agitated over the auction of nearly two acre agricultural land of a loan defaulting farmer, hundreds of farmers associated with farm unions held a protest in Karnal on Monday. The protesters alleged that the bank had sold out his 17 kanal and three marla agricultural land for recovery of a pending loan of ₹17 lakh.
-
Delhiwale: Connecting India through music
There is no knowing as to which song in which language may waft you over while passing by this music store. One afternoon, it was a Haryanvi folk number, while another time it was a satire song in Kumaoni. Its continuance reflects in the owner's failure to find a “better line of work”. Owner Rajendra Gupta, he founded the shop in 1992. “I started my business by stocking Hindi, Haryanvi and Punjabi songs.”
-
World Liver Day: ‘You may get hepatitis C sharing nail clippers, towels of infected person’
Sharing personal items, and possibly even towels, pose infection risks as these may carry traces of blood and may present a risk of acquiring hepatitis C infection. Hepatitis C is more commonly associated with sharing needles or equipment for injecting drugs. It's important to note that hepatitis C isn't easy to catch. Doctors said that damage to the liver is being caused with increased use of pesticides in food items.
-
Yogi Adityanath orders officials to take steps to maintain peace during festivals
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed the districts' administration and police officials to take the required measures to maintain peace and harmony during festivals. Those who are on leave have to join duty within 24 hours. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the law and order situation through video conferencing at his official residence. Yogi Adityanath said no religious or other procession should be taken out without due permission from the local administration.
-
Global Ayush summit: UP Ayurveda experts to participate in Gandhinagar meet
A five-member team, including a Vaidya and four Ayurveda experts of Uttar Pradesh will participate in the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit, in Gandhinagar, from April 20. The team includes Dr AK Singh, vice-chancellor, Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University; Prof SN Singh, director, Ayurveda, UP; in-charge officer schemes at directorate of Ayurveda, Dr Ashok Kumar Dikshit; Vaidya Sushil Kumar Dubey and Prof YB Tripathi of Faculty of Ayurveda, IMS-BHU, said Vaidya Dubey.
