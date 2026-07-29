Two held for hurling petrol bomb at Sangrur BJP office

Sangrur police on Tuesday arrested two men with alleged cross-border links in connection with the petrol bomb attack on the district BJP office on the intervening night of July 25 and July 26, officials said.

Sangrur police on Tuesday arrested two men with alleged cross-border links in connection with the petrol bomb attack on the district BJP office on the intervening night of July 25 and July 26, officials said.

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Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ravjot Grewal said the arrests were based on human and technical intelligence. The accused were identified as Happy Singh, 22, a resident of Bhamabaddi, who was working as a delivery boy for an e-commerce company, and Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi, 26, a carpenter from Mastuana Sahib village in Sangrur district.

“A motorcycle and mobile phone used in the crime have been recovered from the accused. Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have been added to the FIR already registered in this case,” the SSP said.

The attack on the party’s Sangrur office comes nearly four months after a grenade blast outside the Punjab BJP headquarters in Chandigarh on April 1.

Last month, two unidentified persons threw a petrol bomb at a clinic of a homeopathy doctor, a local BJP leader, in Bathinda district. On April 7, 2025, a hand grenade was lobbed at the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the SSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with a foreign-based handler identified as Rana Bhai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the SSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with a foreign-based handler identified as Rana Bhai. {{/usCountry}}

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“The country where Rana Bhai is based is part of the ongoing investigation and will be disclosed later,” Grewal said

The SSP said Rana had promised to pay the accused to carry out the attack and record a video of it.

“He transferred ₹1,200 and ₹1,000 in two separate transactions. The accused recorded a video of the attack to send to Rana and receive the remaining promised amount. Police are currently investigating Rana’s social media accounts and the UPI IDs used for the transactions. Further details regarding the crime and promised amount are expected as the investigation progresses,” the SSP said.

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Based on the complaint of BJP district president Maninder Singh Kapial, police initially registered an FIR under Section 326 (g) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, against two unidentified individuals. UAPA provisions were added later.

According to the FIR, the attack took place in the early hours of Sunday, but came to light on Monday morning when the office caretaker arrived for routine cleaning. No one was hurt in the incident.

The FIR states that CCTV footage showed that at approximately 2:35 am on Sunday, two unidentified individuals arrived on foot from the direction of Uppli village and lit a petrol-filled glass bottle and threw it over the office’s boundary wall toward the building before fleeing the scene on foot.

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Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon had condemned the incident.

“The people of Punjab are demanding answers: Is the rule of law prevailing in the state, or has it given way to lawlessness and gangsterism?” Dhillon asked.