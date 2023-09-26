Two held for impersonation in Chandigarh junior technician exam

Two persons have been arrested for alleged impersonation in the exam for the post of junior technician held at Panjab University (PU) on April 30. Police have arrested two people for impersonation in Chandigarh junior technician exam. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Pawan Kumar, 36, and Naveen Kumar, 31, both from Haryana’s Kaithal.

Police said that Pawan, who works as a postman in Kaithal post office, appeared for the exam in place of Naveen. The duo was arrested following the complaint from Dinesh Tandon, executive engineer, electrical division number 3, Sector 9. Police said Pawan flunked the exam.

While Pawan was arrested by Haryana police and brought here on production warrant on September 22, Naveen was arrested on Sunday by a team led by deputy superintendent of police Udaypal Singh and inspector Ashok Kumar.

“Pawan pasted his photographs on the admit card and put his fingerprints and signature on attendance sheet. Before arrest, he had appeared in three exams, including Delhi police constable exam at Bikaner, staff selection commission’s multi-tasking staff (SSC MTS) exam at Patiala and junior technician in electrical division, Chandigarh ‘’, superintendent of police Ketan Bansal said.

Police said that Pawan charged ₹2 lakh each for Delhi police constable exam and SSC MTS exam and took ₹50,000 in advance for the junior technician exam.

An impersonation, cheating and criminal conspiracy case has been registered against the accused at Sector 11 police station.