Two held for Ludhiana police constable's murder

Two held for Ludhiana police constable’s murder

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 02:47 AM IST

The father one of the arrested accused had earlier been held on October 28, soon after the attack on the Ludhiana police constable

Ludhiana police made two more arrests in the Ludhiana police constable’s murder case. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after constable Sukhwinder Singh succumbed to his injuries sustained in an October 28 attack, police arrested two more persons – including a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) worker for their involvement.

Police said the accused, identified as Gurpinder Singh of Haul village, Khanna, an SAD party worker and Jagwinder Singh, had assaulted the constable over an old enmity. Jagwinder’s father Avtar Singh had earlier been arrested on October 28.

The victim, Sukhwinder Singh, was posted at Police Lines in Khanna. His cousin Satwinder Singh, who was also injured in the assault, is stable.

In his complaint, Satwinder said the group attacked him and his cousin at around 9 pm on October 28 outside a local grocery store and injured them with sharp weapons. They had later managed to escape from the spot, following which the victims’ families rushed them to a hospital. Sukhwinder succumbed to the injuries on Sunday.

Khanna deputy superintendent of police William Jeji said that a case under sections had earlier been registered against the accused at the Sadar police station, and murder charged were added to the FIR following the constablle’s death.

Police officials said the accused shared an old enmity with the victim’s family over a petty neighbour dispute.

