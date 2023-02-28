Two held for posing as scribes to extort money in Pathankot

Police on Tuesday nabbed two persons, for posing as scribes and blackmailing sarpanches in several Pathankot villages, while extorting money from them.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kulwant Singh, alias Kulwant and Kulwant Singh, alias Major MP, both residents of Amritsar.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said that a complaint had been filed at Sadar Police Station Pathankot on February 23 regarding two individuals posing as press reporters. The duo tricked people into believing that they were sent by one Reena Sharma of Jalandhar, to investigate the misuse of funds allocated by the Central government for the development of village.

As per police, two sarpanches were asked by the accused for ₹ 4,000 and ₹3,000 respectively, and the accused told them that the amount was in lieu to “highlight their developmental works done in villages, at the state and Central government levels.”

Upon receiving the complaint, police launched the operation to nab the accused. The police party raided several places and searched for the miscreants and successfully arrested the accused under Sections 419, 420, 465, 468, 471 IPC.

The arrested accused will be brought before the court and a remand will be requested to facilitate further investigation into the matter.

SSP Khakh said, “It is deplorable to see people posing as reporters and cheating innocent villagers. We will not tolerate such fraudulent activities, and the police will take strict action against such offenders.”